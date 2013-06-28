Search for missing climber turns up clues on mountain

The search for a missing climber is continuing on Mount Hood.

The clear weather finally allowed for helicopters to help in the search of Kinely Adams, 59, who climbed up Mount Hood on Saturday and never returned.

All week weather hampered search efforts on the mountain, until today. The clear weather allowed helicopters from the Oregon Army National Guard to help with the search.

Throughout the day the Oregon Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters took to the sky.

From the ground, about 18 members from the search and rescue team headed out early to try and find any sign of Adams.

"With this visibility it's really going to help our chances a lot today," said one member of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

From the air, crews spotted climbing equipment that was out of place.

They said a rope and picket were located along the trail that Adams took on Saturday, but they don't know if it belongs to Adams.

Sgt. Major Scott Lucas said crews are looking for anything out of the ordinary.

"You look for bumps in the ground, you know, terrain that looks abnormal and you look for any sign any of equipment, like climbers equipment," said Lucas.

Throughout the day members of Adams' family and his friends gathered at the command post to watch as the search unfolded.



All of them stayed optimistic, hoping for any good news.

Meanwhile, three helicopters focused on covering as much of the mountain as they could.

"Today is a good day. Lots of observation, no cloud cover, so they can move around. We're trying to keep two in the air throughout the day," added Lucas.

Search and rescue crews will head back up the mountain around 2 a.m. Saturday. They will focus on the area where the rope and picket were found.

The helicopters will also return on Saturday morning to assist with air support.

