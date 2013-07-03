Trailer stolen from charity fireworks stand

Thieves stole a trailer from a fireworks stand trying to raise money for a good cause in Vancouver.

It happened in the parking lot of the Masonic Center on NE 78th Street.

A volunteer was sleeping in his tent when he heard loud noises at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and saw a dark-colored pickup truck hauling away a storage trailer.



The stand raises money for the Shriners Hospital for the Children's burn unit, and volunteers will often sleep in the trailer. Fortunately, no one was in the trailer, and there was only a cot and some sleeping supplies inside.



The trailer is a 2010 red Blair utility trailer with a Washington license plate 638-6VX. If you see it or have information, call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

