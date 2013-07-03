Where to watch Oregon fireworks on Fourth of July

No Fourth of July celebration is complete without fireworks. Here's a list of 10 of the biggest shows in the Portland metro area and beyond. All shows begin at dusk unless otherwise noted.

The Waterfront Blues Festival

The show on the Willamette River in downtown Portland bills itself as the largest fireworks display in Oregon. Entry to the Waterfront Blues Festival, including the fireworks show, is a $10 donation. The national anthem kicks things off at 10 p.m. Info: www.waterfrontbluesfest.com/Events/Fireworks

Oaks Park Fireworks Spectacular

Gates open at 10 a.m., rides start at noon and picnic spaces are first come first serve at Oaks Park Amusement Park (7805 SE Oaks Park Way in Portland.) Admission is $5, or $2 for ages 15 and younger. The fireworks begin at dusk. Info: http://oakspark.com/specials.html

Independence Day at Fort Vancouver

The fireworks show launches at 10:05 p.m. Parking is $10 per car. Info: http://4th.fortvan.org

Tigard's Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Gates open at 6 p.m. at Tigard High School, 9000 SW Durham Road. There will be clowns, live music, kids games and concession stands. Fireworks start at dusk. Info: www.tigard-or.gov/community/fourth_of_july/

Fourth of July Celebration at Seaside Beach

The largest fireworks display on the Oregon Coast, right on the beach of Seaside. While the show starts at 10PM. there are many other events during the day. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/559387380815026/

St. Paul Rodeo

Every rodeo performance is topped off with a fireworks display set off on the west side of town. They can be seen from just about anywhere in St. Paul. Info: www.stpaulrodeo.com/entertainment/other/fireworks.html

Fourth of July in Newport

Watch the sky light up over Yaquina Bay at Newport's Fourth of July show. Enjoy the show from Newport's Historic Bayfront, South Beach, or out on Yaquina Bay. More info: http://www.newportchamber.org/calendar.htm

St. Helens Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

There's family fun all day long, but the fireworks show gets started at dusk. Info: http://www.shedco.org/4th-of-july-festival/

Molalla Buckeroo Rodeo

The 91st Molalla Buckeroo rodeo will top off the night with a fireworks show after every evening performance. More info: http://tickets.molallabuckeroo.com/

Corbett Fun Fest

After a classic small-town parade, the live music and fun festival continues throughout the day and the fireworks show caps off the night. Info: http://www.corbettfunfest.com/cff-directions/

Cowlitz County Go Fourth Festival

Every year at Lake Sacajawea Park, the Go Fourth Festival celebrates America. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. Soundtrack broadcast on KLYK 94.5FM & 97.9FM. More info: https://www.facebook.com/GoFourthFestival

Harrisburg's Old Fashioned Fourth of July

The fireworks get started at dusk along the Willamette River in Harrisburg, but there are events all day long. Info: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Harrisburg-July-4th-Celebration-Oregon/116224338391760

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes vs. Hillsboro Hops

If you like a little baseball with your Fourth of July, head down to Salem for the Volcanoes-Hops game with a fireworks show postgame. Info: http://www.milb.com/promotions/index.jsp?sid=t578

Estacada Timber Festival



The parade starts at 10 a.m. with events throughout the day. The fireworks show caps off Fourth of July at 10 p.m. More info: http://estacadatimberfestival.com/home/

Detroit Lake: Fireworks Over the Lake

This fireworks show is actually being held Saturday, beginning at 10 p.m. Visitors generally fill the day with boating, hiking, sunning and socializing ahead of the nighttime show. More info: http://www.detroitlakeoregon.org/events/#independence-day

Yachats la de da Parade Fireworks Show



After the la de da Parade, find a place on the beach by the mouth of the Yachats River to watch the afternoon Duck Race. Then at sundown, watch the fireworks show over Yachats Bay. More info: http://www.yachats.org/Yachats_la_de_da_Flyer.pdf

Dallas Freedomfest

As it starts to get dark, grab your chairs and blankets and grab your spot in the Roger Jordan Community Park as the city partners with the Falls City Fire Dept. for a fireworks show. More info: http://www.dallasoregon.org/dacc/index.htm

