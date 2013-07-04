Church transforms graffiti into art - KPTV - FOX 12

Local church transforms graffiti into art

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Church members transformed the work of vandals into art.

The New Vision Fellowship Church on SW Menlo Drive in Beaverton was hit with graffiti Tuesday night.

Instead of painting over the vandalism, the church's youth group got creative. They added some color and positive messages to create a mural.

In just a few hours, the group covered the graffiti with images they hope will serve as an inspiration instead of an eyesore.

"We really wanted to give a message of turning something that was meant to vandalize the church into something that we could cover up and make our own and make beautiful instead of ugly spray paint," said Emma Lancaster.

