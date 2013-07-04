Washington man injured by homemade 'sparkler bomb'

The Renton Fire Department reports a man in his 20s was seriously injured early Thursday by a homemade "sparkler bomb."

KIRO-TV reports the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Renton Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Anderson says the man had significant injuries that were caused by a homemade firework.

Debris was found around a Renton apartment complex, including some debris as far away as 125 feet.

Sparkler bombs are basically many sparklers wrapped together.

