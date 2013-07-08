Oregon breweries make list of top beer vacations - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon breweries make list of top beer vacations

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

It's no secret that Oregon is known for its beer.  Many flock to the Beaver State to taste our local creations.

And now, CNN has created a list of "America's Luxury Beer Vacations" and named two Oregon breweries on the list.

Mcmenamins Edgefield in Troutdale is one of the breweries named, as well as the Hop n' Bed at Chatoe Rogue in Independence.  The article raves about both sites' unique qualities, including the fact that both have an endless list of things to do.

To read the entire article, and find out who else made the list; click here.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.