Oregon breweries make list of top beer vacations

It's no secret that Oregon is known for its beer. Many flock to the Beaver State to taste our local creations.

And now, CNN has created a list of "America's Luxury Beer Vacations" and named two Oregon breweries on the list.

Mcmenamins Edgefield in Troutdale is one of the breweries named, as well as the Hop n' Bed at Chatoe Rogue in Independence. The article raves about both sites' unique qualities, including the fact that both have an endless list of things to do.

To read the entire article, and find out who else made the list; click here.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

