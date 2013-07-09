Blazers welcome rookie G McCollum

C.J. McCollum says he's ready to go to work for the Portland Trail Blazers.



McCollum was the 10th overall pick in the NBA draft 11 days ago by the Blazers, who welcomed him with a news conference Monday at the Rose Garden.



He averaged 23.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season as a senior at Lehigh. While his year was cut short by a broken left foot, the 6-foot-4 guard says he's fully healed and has been cleared to play.



McCollum will sport the No. 3 jersey for the Blazers. He's worn the number since middle school because he was a fan of Allen Iverson.



On the Blazers' roster for the upcoming NBA Summer League, McCollum will start practicing with the team on Tuesday.



