Happy 100th! Beloved TriMet rider Waldo celebrates birthday

Waldo Johnson rides the bus all over town - to church, to volunteer in the Meals on Wheels program and to visit his close friend in downtown Portland.

So to celebrate Johnson's 100th birthday, TriMet threw him a party on his Line 77 bus Friday.

As Johnson waited at his regular stop on Northeast Halsey Street, the bus pulled up with "Happy 100th Birthday, Waldo!" in bright letters on the bus' overhead sign.

Passengers and friends sang him happy birthday before Johnson was presented a series of gifts from TriMet General Manager Neil McFarlane.

He received an honorary lifetime TriMet pass, a T-shirt and a big birthday card. Johnson and the rest of the riders on the Line 77 then celebrated with chocolate cupcakes.

"I just can't thank everybody (enough) for how nice they are to me," Johnson said. "Thanks everybody."

Johnson's actual birthday is July 16. He'll be out of town, celebrating with his younger siblings, who are in their 90s.

In addition to going to church regularly, volunteering and visiting friends, Johnson is active in Habitat for Humanity.

The office manager at his church said Johnson has always been a builder and still is.

"He built a step stool so the kids can get to the water fountain, a lectern for the Sunday School room and two beautiful signs," said church officer manager Debbie Rehn.

Johnson plans to get plenty of use out of his lifetime TriMet pass. So what's his secret to a long life?

"I eat what I like. I don't smoke. I don't drink. And I think the good Lord wants me to stick around for a while," he said.

