Two arrested for allegedly stealing from blind woman

Two people are behind bars after police say they took advantage of a blind woman in her own home.

Police arrested Denise Coggins and Michael Jemming after police say they stole thousands of dollars worth of musical equipment.

According to the victim, Kaitlyn Hill, she hired Coggins to help around the house, but instead she says Coggins stole from her.

Hill says music is what she does to survive, but last month she says the person she trusted to be a caretaker, stole thousands of dollars worth of her musical instruments.

Hill admits she hired Coggins in May using the website Craigslist.

She says she was hired to work as a caretaker at the home and help around the house.

When Hill got back from a trip to Montana she noticed several of her prize possessions were gone.

"I think I'm between the anger and remorse stage. First you don't believe that it happened and then you go through anger and denial and then you start to have it settle in. You think, geez they really took all this stuff of mine," said Hill.

Police say Coggins and her friend Jemming had taken numerous items from Hill's home and sold them at pawn shops.

According to court documents, 17 transactions were located in pawn shop databases and the value of those items totaled more than $35,000.

Jemming was arraigned in court on Friday on theft charges.

As for Coggins; police say she admitted that she's had a heroin problem for several years.

Coggins will be back in court on July 25.

Hill says she expects she will get some of her instruments back but not all of them.

