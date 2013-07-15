Coast Guard rescues logger who suffered 2 broken legs

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew made a dramatic rescue of a logging accident victim in western Oregon on Monday morning.

The logger was working in the bottom of a ravine near Gales Creek when he suffered two broken legs when a huge log rolled over him.



After getting the 6 a.m. call, fire crews were able to reach him about 400 feet down the steep ravine.

The Coast Guard also responded. The helicopter crew lowered a stretcher to the scene of the accident, and then lifted the victim to safety. The tall trees surrounding the accident scene appeared to make for a complicated rescue.

Though a LifeFlight helicopter was called in to take the victim to a hospital, it was later sent away. Instead, the Coast Guard helicopter rushed the victim to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital.

The logger was identified as Justin Johnson, of Kelso, who was working for the Warrenton Fiber Co.



The rescue effort took place near Gales Creek Campground, which is about 18 miles northwest of Forest Grove and 38 miles west of Portland.

Rescuers spent two hours accessing and treating the logger. They then had to climb the steep 400-foot incline with medical equipment to get out of the ravine.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.