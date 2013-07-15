Man arrested in triple stabbing

A man is facing charges in connection with a triple stabbing in Southeast Portland.

Portland police arrested Rolando Oliva-Rodriguez Sunday.

Officers were called to check out reports of a fight with weapons near Southeast 141st near Powell just after midnight Sunday.

Three people suffered stab wounds.

Mario Martinez, 47, Garcia-Martinez, 55, and Yunier Garcia-Osborne, 28, were all transported to Portland hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.



Witnesses were able to help identify the suspect. Police then found Oliva-Rodriquez on Southeast Stark Street and arrested him.

Oliva-Rodriguez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.