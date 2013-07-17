70-year-old attack victim: 'I don't know which part of the skateboard hit me'

To regular customers of the Portland Outdoor Store, longtime employee Larry Allen is just as iconic as the store's neon sign.

Allen, 70, has worked at the store for 35 years.

He hopes to return to work in a few weeks, after being attacked outside the store Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told police a group of street kids ambushed Allen, and one of them hit him in the head with a skateboard.

"I don't know exactly which part of the skateboard hit me here," Allen said, gesturing at the nasty gash above his right eye.

His right arm covered in bruises and bandages, Allen used a cane to get around his Portland home Wednesday afternoon.

Allen doesn't remember the attack, but does remember the confrontation that led up to it.

He was spraying the sidewalks outside the store with a hose as a group of eight or so street kids sat on the sidewalks along Oak Street.

"I said well you guys better move down, because you're going to get wet," Allen said. "Then this girl came up, right in my face, started saying I can't believe you're watering the sidewalk with all of us here."

"Before I knew it, she grabbed the nozzle, twisted the nozzle and got herself all wet," he said. "I think that was probably an excuse to start something."

Allen and his co-workers told Fox 12 they've had trouble with different groups of street kids loitering around the store. While some young people he encounters are nice, others are not.

He would like to see the city address the issue.

Allen is eager to get back to work, and to his favorite part, arranging the window displays.

"It's kind of fun to redo them every once in awhile," Allen said. "Now that I'm getting older, I don't spend too much time in there too often."

Police are still looking for the person who hit Allen. He and the other members of the group ran off before officers arrived on Monday.

