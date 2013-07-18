More than a dozen kittens rescued from hoarders home

More than a dozen kittens are recovering, after being rescued from deplorable conditions in Clackamas County.

The kittens were found with dozens of other feral cats, after a hoarding situation at a rural home, a few weeks ago.

"When the kittens arrived, they were pretty little, they were suffering from malnutrition, diarrhea, some of their eyes were closed with infections and they had fleas, several parasites and all of them had ringworm," said Dr. Debbie Husband, owner and veterinarian at Animal Care Clinic in Wilsonville.

Animal Care Clinic received about 30 kittens as part of the rescue process.

Some of the kittens were so sick, they didn't make it.

For the last two weeks, the staff at Animal Care Clinic have been working to make kittens healthy again, providing vaccines and addressing all their medical issues.

The kittens are just a small number of other feral cats found on the property by Meow Village, a feral cat rescue program, that need rescuing.

"Somebody they have been working with for quite a while to get cats out of the house, and then they realized how many cats were in the house and it was way too many, so they were able to get a bunch of kittens out of there," said Dr. Husband.

Workers with Meow Village are in the process of working to get another 50 to a hundred cats off that property, so they can spay/neuter and deal with any medical issues they have.

However; the non-profit group needs help from local animal organizations to help take in some of these cats, before they can rescue them.

The kittens currently recovering are about five weeks from being ready for adoption.

Both Meow Village and Animal Care Clinic are looking for donations to help take care of these kittens.

You can help out by contacting Meow Village at meowvillage@comcast.net or by calling 503-493-2880.

You can also contact Animal Care Clinic in Wilsonville at 503-682-1794

