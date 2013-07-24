10-year-old boy falls while hiking on Mount Hood

A father-son hike on Mount Hood went terribly wrong Tuesday night when 10-year-old boy fell 50 yards down a cliff.



A rescue team reached the boy, identified as Cole Hancock, on Wednesday morning and a LifeFlight helicopter took him to OHSU.



At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a call came in about a boy falling at the White River West SnowPark, a popular place for hikers in the summertime.



The park is located on Highway 35 four miles north of Highway 26, not far from Government Camp.

By the time crews arrived, Hancock was going in and out of consciousness.

He was taken to OHSU a little after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The weather up on the mountain was warm, with temperatures in the upper 60s to the low 70s in the higher elevations. The park is located at 4,250 feet.

There's still no word yet on the boy's condition.



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.