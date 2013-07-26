Woman killed in 2-alarm Sandy mobile home fire

A woman was killed in a two-alarm mobile home fire in Sandy Friday.

Firefighters were called out to the 35000 block of Highway 211 at 2:30 p.m. on reports that someone was trapped inside the burning home.

Sandy Deputy Chief Phil Schneider said emergency crews got the woman out and performed CPR, but she had died. Firefighters said she was in her 50s.

Life Flight was initially called to the scene, but then recalled once the woman could not be saved.

A dog and a cat were unaccounted for after the fire. Investigators said the woman's brother also lived in the home, but he was not there at the time.

A neighbor spotted the smoke and called 911.



Firefighters said the back half of the mobile home was destroyed. The cause remains under investigation.

