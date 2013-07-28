Homes near Glendale evacuated due to fires

A complex of wildfires burning in southwest Oregon near the city of Glendale has grown to more than 15 square miles.

Fire spokesman Rich Hoover says the Douglas County Complex of fires threatens about 300 homes and 45 have been evacuated. Other residents have been told to prepare for a possible evacuation.

About 750 people are fighting the fires. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.

The Douglas Complex of fires started Friday after 54 blazes were ignited by lightning. Some of the fires since joined together, and they have combined to scorch about 10,000 acres.

Most of the fires are in the Cow Creek Canyon west of Glendale.

