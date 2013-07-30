1,600 firefighters battling two WA wildfires

More than 1,600 firefighters are working to control two wildfires burning east of Washington's Cascade Range, including a blaze that has destroyed several homes and outbuildings and grew significantly in size Tuesday.

The Colockum Tarps Fire has burned across more than 73 square miles of grass, sagebrush and timber southeast of Wenatchee in the Colockum Pass area. Fire spokesman Peter Frenzen said the fire was 5% contained, but the flames spread rapidly Tuesday, churning through dry fuels to the south.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the fire that is burning in Chelan and Kittitas counties.

The fire has destroyed three homes and several outbuildings.

The National Weather Service also has issued a red-flag warning for extreme weather conditions with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning on the east slope of the Cascade Range.

Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark has banned all outdoor fires on lands protected by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Further south, about 1,300 firefighters were working to control a fire that has burned across 32 square miles around Satus Pass and closed Highway 97 between Goldendale and Toppenish.

The Mile Marker 28 Fire was 40% contained Tuesday.

