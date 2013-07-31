Prison escapee arrested with 6 others, second escapee on the run

One of two men who escaped from the Mill Creek Correctional Facility near Salem has been caught and is back behind bars.

Police said Daryl Hernandez, 34, and Franco Moreno, 25, escaped from the minimum security prison July 18. Mill Creek provides education and work opportunities for adults in custody.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oregon State Police troopers and Marion County deputies were following up on tips that led them to 742 Norman Ave. NE. That's where they found Hernandez.

He was taken into custody, along with six other people who had outstanding warrants or were in violation of their parole.

Moreno remains on the loose.

The others arrested Tuesday night were: Barbra Hernandez, 26; Jonathan Morrow, 28; Aaron Olemun, 28; James Zenar, 26; Michael Zuniga, 27 and Rogelio Alfaro, 30.

All seven people arrested were booked in the Marion County Jail. Hernandez had been serving a sentence for delivering marijuana and child neglect.

Moreno was convicted of multiple counts of stealing vehicles in Marion County.

If you know where Moreno is, call 911. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5'6" tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

