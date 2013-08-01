Shim scores again, Thorns down Sky Blue

On a beautiful summer evening in the Rose City, the Portland Thorns FC fought back for a 3-1 victory over Sky Blue FC to take sole possession of second place in the National Women's Soccer League.



Down early in the first half after an unlucky Nikki Marshall own goal, forward Alex Morgan got Portland on the board in the 36th minute following a perfectly weighted through ball from midfielder Meleana Shim.

In the second half, Morgan and Shim again worked to find the team's second goal. Morgan's close range shot near the left post was deflected by Sky Blue goalkeeper Jill Loyden to a lurking Shim who fired it home. Then in the 73rd minute, Portland midfielder Allie Long launched a gorgeous 20-yard curler that found the upper 90 and put the final signature on the victory.

Thorns' goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc kept her team in the match with four saves, the most memorable coming in the 54th minute when she parried away a point blank shot with her face from Sky Blue's Monica Ocampo.



Portland Thorns FC (10-4-4, 34pts) vs. Sky Blue FC (9-6-4, 31pts)

