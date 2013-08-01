Full statement from attorney of Terrence Jones

Terrence Jones was charged with a misdemeanor of harassment, alleged to have occurred in Portland, Oregon in the early morning of July 31, 2013. He is charged with intentionally harassing Daniel Kellerher by subjecting Mr. Kellerher to offensive physical contact. Neither the information from the District Attorney, which is the charging document, nor the Oregon Revised Statutes use the inflammatory term "stomp." Mr. Kellerher apparently was sleeping in a doorway next to a police precinct and was, in part, extended onto the sidewalk. The arresting officer did not determine whether Mr. Kellerher needed any medical attention. In fact, Mr. Kellerher received no medical attention and apparently needed none.

Terrence Jones denies the charge and, in fact, appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court on July 31, 2013 where he entered a plea of not guilty. We believe that the case will be resolved favorably. We look forward to the next court appearance, scheduled for September 6, 2013.

Terrence Jones is a gentleman with not a mean bone in his body. He was raised by his mother and grandmother, two very strong and competent women, who taught him to treat people, no matter who they are, with respect and kindness. While acknowledging that Terrence may not have been looking where he was walking, with a crowd that had spilled out into the street and were being herded by the police back onto the sidewalk, Terrence tripped over Mr. Kellerher. He did yell at him to "wake up" and may have nudged him. He certainly would not, and did not, intend to cause Mr. Kellerher any harm. He is confident that those who know him understand that the charge and accusation that Terrence intentially committed a crime cannot be true. It is inconsistent with his character. Terrence is thankful for all who continue to support him and understand the great sadness he is suffering as the result of this incident.

Issued by Kevin O'Connell