Aloha SWAT standoff ends in arrest

Police were finally able to take a wanted man into custody after neighbors were forced from their homes for hours Friday night.

A spokesman for the Washington County Sheriff's Office says Luther Alspach, age 59, had a warrant for failing to appear in court on weapons charges.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the Country Wood Apartments, near Southwest 177th Avenue and Shaw Street in Aloha.

When Alspach refused to come out of the home, the Tactical Negotiations Team was brought to the scene.

Though he wasn't believed to be armed, neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, due to Alspach's past weapons charges.

After more than four hours of negotiating, Alspach finally surrendered to police.

Alspach was ultimately lodged at the Washington County Jail where he's facing a charge for failing to appear in court.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.