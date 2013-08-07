Family of teen killed in crash wants change in Marion County school speed zone laws

The family of a Turner teen killed in a car crash just days after her high school graduation is pushing for a change in the way Marion County protects roads near area schools.

Lindsey Magnusson was killed after she dropped her brother off at Cascade High and turned out of the parking lot.

Deputies say she was blinded by the sun and was hit by oncoming traffic.

The speed limit on the road that runs right next to the school is 55 mph.

"I was hurt and angry. If this would have been a crash at 20 miles per hour or 25 miles per hour, my little girl would still be with me today," said Lindsey's father Loren Magnusson.

Loren Magnusson says when he found out the high school wasn't protected by a school speed zone, he was astounded, but was even more upset to hear the school once enforced a safety corridor in 2006, but county engineers determined they no longer needed to.

County Commissioners confirm to FOX 12 there are 19 schools within Marion County that have no school speed zones posted.

Eleven of those schools are along roads with speed limits of 55.

"It's unbelievable to me that would be acceptable," said Loren Magnusson.

County commissioners heard Magnusson's plea for change along with countless other community members in a special work session Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioners say after taking it all in, they've decided to move forward with again enforcing school speed zones but will leave it up to each individual school within the district to opt out of doing so if they choose.

Their decision means more than words can say to Magnusson and his family, who hope to save other families from feeling their pain.

"Now this accident wasn't meaningless, and it also means that I have younger children who attend school here, and I will feel safer with my children going here," said Loren Magnusson.

The commissioners say they're meeting with lawyers to work on the official language of a new ordinance to enforce school safety zones.

In the meantime, they've asked the public works department to prioritize the list of 19 schools in need of signs to begin installing them hopefully before the next school year.

