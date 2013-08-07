Soldier from Mill City dies after being wounded in Afghanistan

A soldier from Mill City has died in a Washington D.C. hospital after he was wounded in Afghanistan.

Friends of 26-year-old Nick Welch told FOX 12 that he was flown to a hospital in Germany, then D.C. to begin recovering from surgery.

Welch was with three other soldiers who were killed last month when enemy forces attacked their unit with an improvised explosive device.

Friends said Welch suffered a shrapnel wound to his head.

Welch graduated from the high school in 2005 and played on the football team.

His family has asked for privacy at this time. So far, there isn't an official memorial or vigil planned.

