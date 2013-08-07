Suspicious package found at Social Security building in Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspicious package found at Social Security building in Gresham

Posted: Updated:
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A bomb squad is looking into a suspicious package found at a Social Security Office in Gresham.

Officers said the call first came in at 8:03 a.m. near 179th Avenue and Division Street.

Gresham police responded and called in a bomb squad to look into the package. It appears it was found inside the building.

FOX 12 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.