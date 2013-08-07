Suspicious package found at Social Security building in Gresham

A bomb squad is looking into a suspicious package found at a Social Security Office in Gresham.

Officers said the call first came in at 8:03 a.m. near 179th Avenue and Division Street.

Gresham police responded and called in a bomb squad to look into the package. It appears it was found inside the building.

FOX 12 will update this story when more information becomes available.



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.