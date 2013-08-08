Portland woman attacked outside her downtown apartment

A Portland woman is hoping the public can help identify the men who attacked her right outside her downtown Portland high-rise apartment.

It happened Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of southwest 13th Avenue and Stark Street.

The victim, Olivia, asked FOX 12 to use only her first name to identify her.

As Olivia traveled her familiar route home from the grocery store, she said a group of five to seven white men was walking toward her.

"They were really flamboyant, really like energized, and I just assumed that they were having a good time going to a show," Olivia said.

The security cameras outside her high rise caught them passing by, but the camera didn't capture what happened next. She said they started verbally harassing her.

"(They criticized) my clothes to my shoes to my make-up to my weight to my skin color," said Olivia. "I was just trying to ignore them and carry my bags, and I think that it agitated them more that I ignored them."

Olivia said as she passed them on the sidewalk, one of them hit her.

"This really tall guy just punched me in my shoulder, and I was kind of taken aback, and I kind of fell towards the wall and had a little bit or air knocked out of me," said Olivia. "I was afraid that after they punched me, they were going to turn around and attack me some more, which they did. They threw something at the back of my head."

She said that something was a crushed beer can. After that, she said she quickly made her way inside her building. Ironically, Olivia works for a criminal defense firm and knows all too well that justice may be hard to come by.

"I just want them feel kind of ashamed about what they did and not do it again," Olivia said.

Olivia said she wasn't seriously injured, but took Wednesday off from work to recover emotionally from the attack.

Portland police are investigating.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.