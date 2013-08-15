Warrants: Mom, boy were tortured before DiMaggio fled

Search warrants say a family friend tortured and killed a mother and her 8-year old son before setting his San Diego-area home on fire and fleeing with the woman's 16-year-old daughter.

The warrants unsealed Wednesday say James Lee DiMaggio and Hannah Anderson exchanged about 13 calls before Hannah was picked up from cheerleading practice on Aug. 4.

Both phones were turned off, and the home burned several hours later.

The warrants do not describe the torture but say the body of 44-year-old Christina Anderson was found in the garage near a crowbar and what appeared to be blood next to her head. The body of Ethan Anderson was found as investigators sifted through rubble.

Hannah Anderson was later rescued when the FBI killed DiMaggio in the Idaho wilderness.

Coroner: Suspect in Idaho rescue had 5 wounds

An Idaho coroner says the man killed during an FBI rescue of a 16-year-old girl in a remote wilderness area was shot at least five times in the head and chest.

Valley County Coroner Nathan Hess said Wednesday that he was unable to determine the exact number of gunshot wounds. The autopsy was completed Monday in Boise. A report is expected within several weeks.

Family spokesman Andrew Spanswick says DiMaggio's body was cremated Tuesday near Los Angeles.

Hannah Anderson went on social media to answer questions about how she was kidnapped, how she survived six days of captivity and how she is dealing with the deaths of her mother and brother, who died in DiMaggio's burning home.

Her account was disabled Wednesday.

