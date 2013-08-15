Vancouver family has gun-filled safe stolen from garage

A Vancouver family says someone took an entire safe from their garage while they were sleeping.

It happened early Saturday morning on the 15000 block of northeast 47th street.

Dave Leifheit is trying to understand why someone would steal some of his most precious belongings.

"I'm very angry. I've lived here 30 years and this kind of thing just doesn't happen to us," said Leifheit.

He say his garage door was accidentally left open all night on Friday.

When he woke up the next morning, he discovered his 400 pound safe was gone.

"I mean I couldn't believe it. I can't believe that they came in here picked up that safe and took it," said Leifheit.

Whoever took the safe, had to carry it out through a narrow space between the shelves and a car.

The burglars even scuffed the car on the way out.

"It goes to show that when they're desperate, you know they're going to do whatever it takes," added Leifheit.

Inside the safe, Leifheit kept 13 rifles and two handguns locked away.

He also kept some of his department of fish and wildlife hand guns that he would use to teach kids gun safety.

"That gets me upset because it hurts our program. Now, they can't sell those guns," said Leifheit.

But that's not all that was in the safe.

Peggy Leifheit kept her most precious jewelry inside.

Those items were handed down to her from her mother's side of the family and all of it is sentimental and irreplaceable.

"It was handed down from her grandparents to her grandmother. Some of this jewelry is more than 70 years old and it can't ever be replaced. That's what really breaks your heart. You can't ever replace it and you feel violated," said Dave Leifheit.

The family has taken to Craigslist and posted a picture and a list of the items stolen.

They're hoping someone will come across their personal items and report it to police.

If you have any information about this case you should call Vancouver police.

