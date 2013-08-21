Salem man gets 14 years for deadly hit-and-run crash

A Salem man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for the hit & run death of a 68-year-old woman in February.

Marion County prosecutor David Wilson said Wednesday that 26-year-old Brandon Paine-Smith pleaded guilty to assault, manslaughter and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Paine-Smith struck the woman and her son on Valentine's Day while backing up his car following an altercation at the Lucky Fortune restaurant in Salem. He then drove over the woman and fled the scene. He was captured six days later.

