Salem man gets 14 years for deadly hit-and-run crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem man gets 14 years for deadly hit-and-run crash

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

A Salem man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for the hit & run death of a 68-year-old woman in February.

Marion County prosecutor David Wilson said Wednesday that 26-year-old Brandon Paine-Smith pleaded guilty to assault, manslaughter and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Paine-Smith struck the woman and her son on Valentine's Day while backing up his car following an altercation at the Lucky Fortune restaurant in Salem. He then drove over the woman and fled the scene. He was captured six days later.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.