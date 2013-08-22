Police: Man at Roseburg VA hospital had bomb in backpack

Police arrested a man at the Roseburg VA after a homemade bomb was allegedly found in his backpack.

KVAL reports that officers stopped 19-year-old Joseph Campos of Glide on Wednesday after he was seen acting suspiciously.

He was arrested without incident, and police said they don't believe he planned to use the device to hurt anyone.

Campos was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful manufacture and possession of a destructive device.

The Oregon State Police bomb squad disposed of the device.

Information from: KVAL-TV, http://www.kval.com/

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.