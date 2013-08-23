Arizona teen missing in Oregon after trip to Seattle

Investigators are trying to find an Arizona teenager whose car was abandoned in southwest Oregon.

Douglas County sheriff's spokesman Dwes Hutson says the sport utility vehicle driven by 18-year-old Johnathan Croom was found Wednesday in the small town of Riddle, not far from Interstate 5.

Monica Croom said Friday that her son was travelling alone on his way back from Seattle where he had visited a female friend.

She says he left Arizona on July 30 and was due to begin classes Monday at Mesa Community College.

Monica Croom says her son is "super smart" and has Boy Scout experience. She says his car didn't break down, wasn't out of gas and was unlocked with money inside.

Hutson says Croom's SUV wasn't vandalized and officers have searched the general area.

