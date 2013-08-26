Ex-students support teacher accused of manslaughter

The driver accused of killing an 11-year-old girl during a crash in Aloha made his first appearance in court Monday.



Itchelle Mapamao and some of her former classmates went to the Washington County Courthouse Monday to show their support for their former science teacher, David Herman.

"It's really hard seeing him in this position," Mapamao said.

Herman is accused of hitting and killing 11-year-old Kylie Hornych with his car, while she was playing in her front yard back in April.

"What he did was not intentional. We all know that," Mapamao said.

Herman was originally cleared of any wrongdoing, after investigators ruled a "diabetic episode" caused the crash, but the case was reopened in July.

"He has a medical problem, which is controllable, which he chose not to control," Hornych family attorney Dan Lorenz said. "He was not taking the appropriate steps. This is not the first time."

It was discovered in July that Herman had another crash in 2007 where a diabetic episode caused him to lose control of his car. It was a fact overlooked in the initial investigation.

"The records are right here in this building," Lorenz said. "There's just no excuse not to do that kind of a background check on that kind of an incident."

Last Thursday, a grand jury indicted Herman on manslaughter and reckless driving charges. It is a move that shocked his neighbors.

"It's sad, it's terrible, because I know that he's, he's probably really tore up about it," neighbor Bart Burdick said.

While the Hornych family continues to search for justice as they grieve the loss of beautiful little Kylie, Herman's former students say they will be at every court appearance to support the suspect, a man they say, was more than just a teacher.

"He's been there for me and my brother going through our high school careers and always been a mentor to us," Mapamao said.

The Hornych family's attorney said that the family will wait to pursue any civil action against Herman until the criminal case is finished.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

