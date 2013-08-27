Police: Robbers armed with Taser stole from Safeway in Vancouver

Police in Vancouver are on the lookout for five people who stole several bottles of liquor from a Safeway store.



The robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday at the store located at Mill Plain Boulevard and Andresen Street.

Employees said four young women and one young man confronted them and began grabbing bottles off the shelves.

One of the women threatened to used a handheld Taser to ward off any attempt to stop them. The five robbers fled the store and got into a waiting car.

No employees were injured in the robbery.



Surveillance cameras did capture images of the suspects and the getaway car.

That car was located and its current owner was interviewed. Police are now following up on those leads.

It's believed that all five suspects live somewhere in the greater Portland metro area.

If you recognize anyone in the photos, you are asked to contact Vancouver Police.

SLIDESHOW: Photos show Vancouver Safeway robbery suspects



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.