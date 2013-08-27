Police seeking person of interest in Southern Oregon killing

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a body found outside the Southern Oregon town of Chiloquin.

Oregon State Police consider 34-year-old Guy Mogelberg a person of interest. He was seen driving a 1990s Jeep Cherokee with Arkansas or Arizona plates, and may be with two other people. He was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 155 pounds, with neck tattoos.

The Klamath County Major Crimes Team says the body of Cheng Sio Saechao, who formerly lived in northeast Portland, was found on South Chiloquin Road near Highway 62, and his death is considered a homicide.

There were no additional details available on his death.

Anyone with information about Saechao or Mogelberg is asked to call 541-883-5336.

