Lightning in metro area delays Safeway Classic

Chris Markes from Lake Oswego captured the early-morning lightning in the metro area.

A thunderstorm moving through the Portland metro area made for an early-morning lightning show Thursday.

Organizers at the LPGA Tour's Safeway Classic, being held at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, suspended play due to the lightning.

The four-day tournament finally teed off around 8:45 a.m.



Despite the morning storm, there were no major large-scale power outages to report around the metro area. The thunder and lightning predominantly stayed on the metro area's east side.

The heaviest rain is expected to end by late morning.

