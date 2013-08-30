Pornanong Phatlum leads Safeway Classic

The Safeway Classic got off to a soggy start.

Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson after the first round of the Safeway Classic.

The 23-year-old Phatlum had 10 birdies and two bogeys in her afternoon round at Columbia Edgewater.

The 18-year-old Thompson eagled the par-5 seventh hole and had five birdies in her bogey-free morning round. She won the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic for her lone tour title.

Christie Kerr, the winner in 2008 the last time the event was played at Columbia Edgewater, was at 66 along with Lizette Salas and Germany's Sandra Gal.

Second-ranked Stacy Lewis, returning to play after withdrawing from the Canadian Women's Open last week because of illness, opened with a 67. She won the Women's British Open on Aug. 4 at St. Andrews and had consecutive early season victories in Singapore and Phoenix.

