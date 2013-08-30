Crews battle apartment fire in Beaverton - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews battle apartment fire in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest Electric Street in Beaverton on Friday morning.

Fire crews extinguished the fire around 10 a.m. after battling the blaze from the roof of the apartments.

Three apartments were damaged and one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns. That person is expected to survive.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

The apartment complex is located just off Millikan Way in Beaverton.

