No tsunami threat in Oregon from 7.0 quake off Alaska coast

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake was reported Friday morning in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake happened about 8:25 a.m. Alaska time, and it was centered about 55 miles southeast of Adak, Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Information Center says in a statement that the quake was felt strongly in Adak and Atka, and shaking lasted up to one minute. The village of Atka is about 1,200 miles southwest of Anchorage.

There have been no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake didn't trigger a tsunami warning, but Michael Burgy with the West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, says the center is monitoring for potential tsunamis caused by landslides, either on land or under water.

The National Weather Service in Portland says there is no tsunami expected in Oregon.



