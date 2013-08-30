Beavers say they won't overlook Eastern Washington

A year ago, Beavers fans put their faith in Cody Vaz. This year, Sean Mannion is once again taking the reins.

Oregon State learned its lesson two seasons ago. That's when Sacramento State came to Reser Stadium for the opener and shocked the Beavers with a 29-28 overtime victory.

With that inauspicious start, Oregon State finished 3-9 and out of the playoffs.

The Beavers rebounded dramatically last season, going 9-4 and earning an Alamo Bowl appearance against Texas. It was the biggest turnaround in school history.

ON TV: Saturday, 3 p.m. on PAC-12 Network



Eastern Washington is certainly better positioned for the upset than Sacramento State was two years ago.

The Eagles are ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll and third nationally in the coaches' poll. The Eagles finished 11-3 overall last season and were the Big Sky Conference co-champions. They played in the FCS playoffs, losing to Sam Houston, 45-42, in the semifinals.

