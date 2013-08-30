Beavers say they won't overlook Eastern Washington - KPTV - FOX 12

Beavers say they won't overlook Eastern Washington

By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Oregon State learned its lesson two seasons ago. That's when Sacramento State came to Reser Stadium for the opener and shocked the Beavers with a 29-28 overtime victory.

With that inauspicious start, Oregon State finished 3-9 and out of the playoffs.

The Beavers rebounded dramatically last season, going 9-4 and earning an Alamo Bowl appearance against Texas. It was the biggest turnaround in school history.

ON TV: Saturday, 3 p.m. on PAC-12 Network

Eastern Washington is certainly better positioned for the upset than Sacramento State was two years ago.

The Eagles are ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll and third nationally in the coaches' poll. The Eagles finished 11-3 overall last season and were the Big Sky Conference co-champions. They played in the FCS playoffs, losing to Sam Houston, 45-42, in the semifinals.

