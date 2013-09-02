Share your First Day of School photo with FOX 12!

Yep, it's that time of year - time to go back to school.

And Good Day Oregon wants to see your very best first day of school photo!

Share your photo with us by:

Posting to the FOX 12 Facebook wall at www.facebook.com/fox12oregon



Posting to Instagram or Twitter by using the #fox12 hashtag.

Emailing kptvnews@kptv.com

VIEW SLIDESHOW: Your first day of school photos



We'll post photos in a slideshow on KPTV.com and even share some of the photos on the air during Good Day Oregon!

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.