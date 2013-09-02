Police: Ex-Ducks player told officers 'You can't arrest me, I'm a Colts player'

A day after allegedly telling police, "You can't arrest me, I'm a Colts player," former University of Oregon Ducks safety John Boyett was cut by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.



Boyett was arrested in Indianapolis early Monday after he tried to run away from officers, police said.



According to the police report, the 23-year-old was upset he was not allowed into Tiki Bob's Bar in downtown Indianapolis because he had too much to drink. The report said when an officer attempted to arrest Boyett, he ran.

While officers chased him down, they said he was spotted falling down and tumbling a few times, and Boyett appeared to suffer slight injuries to his arm and elbow.

After he was caught, the report said, Boyett repeatedly argued police could not arrest him because he "was a Colts player."

While being arrested, Boyett made fun of one officer's hair and nose, and told the officer "I am going to come back and break your jaw," according to the police report.



Boyett now faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The Oregon alum was Indy's sixth-round draft pick in April, but had not practiced because of injuries to both knees.

The injuries kept him out of all but one game last season and he was on the non-football injury list prior to his arrest.

The Colts waived him from the team Tuesday morning.



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

