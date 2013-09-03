Oregon Ducks now ranked No. 2 in AP Top 25

After easily defeating Nicholls State in week one, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked No. 2 in the country in The Associated Press Top 25.
Meanwhile, Clemson surged to its highest ranking in the poll in 25 years after the Tigers won the biggest game of the opening weekend of the college football season.
Clemson is No. 4 in the first regular season Top 25, following its 38-35 victory against Georgia.
Alabama remains No. 1 and receives 58 of 60 first-place votes from the media panel after beating Virginia Tech 35-10 to start the season.
No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Ohio State flip-flop spots from the preseason rankings. The Buckeyes receive one first-place vote. Stanford is No. 5.
No. 20 Washington and No. 23 Baylor move into the rankings.
AP Top 25
1. Alabama (58)
2. Oregon
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Clemson (1)
5. Stanford
6. South Carolina
7. Texas A&M
8. Louisville
9. LSU
10. Florida State
11. Georgia
12. Florida
13. Oklahoma State
14. Notre Dame
15. Texas
16. Oklahoma
17. Michigan
18. UCLA
19. Northwestern
20. Washington
21. Wisconsin
22. Nebraska
23. Baylor
24. TCU
25. USC
In the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Ducks are ranked third behind Alabama and Ohio State.
