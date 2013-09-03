Oregon Ducks now ranked No. 2 in AP Top 25

After easily defeating Nicholls State in week one, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked No. 2 in the country in The Associated Press Top 25.

Meanwhile, Clemson surged to its highest ranking in the poll in 25 years after the Tigers won the biggest game of the opening weekend of the college football season.

Clemson is No. 4 in the first regular season Top 25, following its 38-35 victory against Georgia.



Alabama remains No. 1 and receives 58 of 60 first-place votes from the media panel after beating Virginia Tech 35-10 to start the season.

No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Ohio State flip-flop spots from the preseason rankings. The Buckeyes receive one first-place vote. Stanford is No. 5.

No. 20 Washington and No. 23 Baylor move into the rankings.

AP Top 25



1. Alabama (58)

2. Oregon

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson (1)

5. Stanford

6. South Carolina

7. Texas A&M

8. Louisville

9. LSU

10. Florida State

11. Georgia

12. Florida

13. Oklahoma State

14. Notre Dame

15. Texas

16. Oklahoma

17. Michigan

18. UCLA

19. Northwestern

20. Washington

21. Wisconsin

22. Nebraska

23. Baylor

24. TCU

25. USC

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Ducks are ranked third behind Alabama and Ohio State.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.