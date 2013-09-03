Sentencing delayed again in Portland tree-lighting bomb plot case

A federal judge has delayed the sentencing of Mohamed Mohamud until a week before Christmas.

The young Somali-American was convicted in January of plotting to bomb a 2010 Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in Portland's town square.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in June, but federal prosecutors asked for a delay because they needed more time to prepare sentencing recommendations.

The sentencing was reset for Sept. 6, but prosecutors asked for and received another delay.

The reason for the latest postponement has not been made public. Prosecutors asked a judge to seal the motion seeking the delay, and the defense team did not object.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.