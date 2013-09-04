1 of Oregon's 4 large wildfires declared contained

The Douglas Complex of wildfires in southwestern Oregon has been declared contained, although smoke is expected to keep rising until fall rain finally extinguishes the smoldering remains.

The Douglas Complex was one of several large fires touched off by lightning on July 26.

Fire managers Tuesday night declared it 100 percent contained after growing to more than 76 square miles -- about 48,700 acres.

Another of that July crop of fires, the Big Windy Complex to the southwest, is now considered 87 percent contained at about half that size.

The two other large Oregon fires remain:

-- The Government Flats complex near The Dalles, considered 90 percent contained at nearly 18 square miles.

-- The Vinegar fire northeast of John Day, considered 45 percent contained at about 2 square miles.

