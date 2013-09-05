Timbers trade for San Jose midfielder Brad Ring

The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder/defender Brad Ring from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for a 2014 draft pick, it was announced Thursday. The pick will be Portland's lowest draft pick in 2014.



Additionally, the club announced that defender Ryan Miller will undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left tibia in the coming weeks. He is expected to be out for four months and will be placed on the season-ending injury list.



Ring, 26, was drafted by San Jose in the second round of the 2009 MLS SuperDraft and has played in 37 regular-season matches as both a midfielder and defender for the Earthquakes since 2010. He appeared in a career-high 21 matches during the 2011 campaign, including 17 starts and recorded one assist.



A native of Rockford, IL, Ring had a standout collegiate career at Indiana University, where he was a two-time MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2007 and 2008. He played in 78 career matches for the Hoosiers, helping lead the team to four consecutive NCAA tournament berths, and was named both an All-Big Ten first-team selection and NSCAA All-American third-team pick as a senior in 2008.



Miller, 28, has played in seven regular-season matches with the Timbers this season, making four starts. He aided in back-to-back shutouts against the LA Galaxy on June 19 on the road and at home against the Colorado Rapids on June 23. Miller started all four of Portland's matches during the 2013 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, helping the club reach the semifinal, and has appeared in nine matches with the Timbers Reserves in 2013.



Brad Ring

Position: Midfielder/Defender

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 165

Born: April 7, 1987, in Rockford, IL.

Hometown: Rockford, IL.

Last Club: San Jose Earthquakes

College: Indiana University

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Via trade with the San Jose Earthquakes, in exchange for Portland's lowest draft pick in 2014.

