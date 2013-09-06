Congresswoman's baby beats the odds with new treatment

A local congresswoman gave birth to a baby she thought would never survive.

Jaime Herrera Beutler gave birth to her first baby on July 15, even after the baby was diagnosed with Potter's Syndrome.

On Friday, Beutler talked about how doctors were able to help save her baby even though the odds were against her.

Baby Abigail is considered to be the first baby to survive a diagnosis that was formerly considered fatal.

In early June Beutler announced on her Facebook page that she and her husband were expecting their first baby.

She also said at that time her baby had a deficiency in amniotic fluid caused by prenatal kidney failure.

Doctors say that keeps the baby's lungs from developing, causing them to die once they're born.

Beutler says she learned of an experimental treatment that she was willing to try.

For about five weeks, saline solution was injected into the womb in place of the amniotic fluid in hopes that it might help with lung development.

The day Abigail was born everyone in the emergency room was holding their breath.

"A lot of these medical professionals prepared for the worse - she looked at us and she cried, which means her lungs were functioning," said Beutler.

Abigail beat the odds and is now 7 weeks old.

Her parents are now trying to spread the word about these treatments in hope they will be discussed with parents whose babies are diagnosed with Potter's Syndrome.

Abigail is under the care of specialized doctors at the children's hospital at Stanford Medical Center.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.