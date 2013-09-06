Oregon State looks to rebound against Hawaii

Nearly a week ago senior cornerback Rashaad Reynolds gathered his teammates following Oregon State's demoralizing loss to Eastern Washington.

Reynolds implored the Beavers not to let that loss define their season.

On Saturday, Oregon State (0-1) will face its first test since that chat when the team hosts Hawaii (0-1) at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers were ranked No. 25 going into the season, but the 49-46 loss to the Eagles dropped them out of the poll.

Hawaii poses a new challenge for Oregon State. The Rainbow Warriors' defense challenged USC for much of the first half of their opener, but the Trojans scored two touchdowns in the span of 89 seconds in the second quarter en route to a 30-13 win.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.