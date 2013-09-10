Out of prison, ex-banker jailed on steroids charge

A former Springfield banker recently released after serving time for identity theft and bank fraud has been jailed again, accused of possession of anabolic steroids.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports (http://bit.ly/15Mh4jm ) that police arrested 42-year-old Randy Arlan Mainwaring after being called to investigate "suspicious conditions" Sunday at his home.

The substance is an illegal, injectable steroid used to increase testosterone.

Mainwaring was on post-prison supervision after having served a brief stint in a federal penitentiary.

He was sentenced in a case that stemmed from an unsuccessful attempt to fake his own death to avoid trial on arson and other charges connected to a divorce case. The bank fraud conviction involved the theft of sensitive customer information from Key Bank. The bank said he used it to create a new identity.

