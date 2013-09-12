Chef back in the kitchen one day after getting robotic hand - KPTV - FOX 12

Chef back in the kitchen one day after getting robotic hand

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Eduardo Garcia had been on his way to becoming a TV celebrity chef when the unthinkable happened and he lost one of his most valuable kitchen tools - his hand.

But Garcia isn't letting the loss of his all-important limb derail his hopes and dreams.

Garcia visited Portland last week to be fitted for a prosthetic hand. The robotic hand is so advanced he was able to return to the kitchen the very next day.

