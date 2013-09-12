Search for bank robber sends Hood River schools into lockdown

Hood River County deputies are looking for an armed bank robber who held up a U.S. Bank branch on Thursday morning.

The man appeared to be in his 30s and he wore a blue long-sleeve shirt and tan pants. He had long hair, facial hair and was about 5'11" with a slender build.

Deputies said the man presented a note and displayed a gun before escaping the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Hood River police, Hood River County sheriff's deputies and Skamania County (WA) sheriff's deputies are now searching for the suspect.

Hood River Valley High School, Hood River Middle School, Horizon Christian School, May Street Elementary School and Westside Elementary School are went into lockdown while police searched for the suspect, and a message posted to the Hood River School District website asked parents not to go to their student's school.

The lockdowns were lifted at around 1 p.m., but police said the suspect is still at large.



Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or location is urged to call Hood River County Sheriff's Office tip line at 541-387-7077.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.