Kip Kinkel tries, fails to reduce 111-year prison sentence

Thurston High School gunman Kip Kinkel will not get a new sentencing hearing.

Kinkel was 15 years old in 1998 when he killed his parents, two students and wounded 25 others at his high school in Springfield.

Earlier this year, his lawyer asked a Marion County judge to toss out Kinkel's nearly 112-year prison sentence. He based the request on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from summer 2012, when the justices decided that some life sentences without parole for juvenile offenders were unconstitutional.

However, the Marion County judge said the high court ruling didn't apply to Kinkel's case. There's no word yet on whether Kinkel's attorney is planning an appeal.



Kinkel is now 31 years old. He's an inmate at the Oregon State Correctional Institution near Salem.



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

